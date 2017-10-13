Jeremy judged best apprentice in state



Categories:

Tags:

JEREMY Connell had an exciting reason to visit Crown for the first time on Wednesday.

Mr Connell was named Apprentice of the Year in the Victorian Training Awards, which were held at the Crown Palladium in Melbourne on Wednesday night with an audience of about 900 people.

The machinist, who has now completed his Certificate III in Engineering, Mechanical Trade at GOTAFE in Wangaratta, said he did not expect to win as he was up against “formidable” competition.

“The other nominees would have been very deserving winners so I am very lucky it (the winner) was me,” he said.

“It really means a lot to me to have won, it was an endeavour of mine to achieve something along the lines of this.

“I had always wanted to push myself and it is nice to get some recognition for that.”

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

