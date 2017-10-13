Helping jazz up Ford St



Categories:

Tags:

THE Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues has received a significant boost with the announcement of one of the city’s biggest employers, the Wangaratta Motor Group, as a key sponsor.

The sponsorship, to be spread over three years, will focus strongly on embracing community involvement in the new Ford Street free stage and entertainment precinct, to be unveiled at the 2017 festival running from November 3-5.

Festival chair Paul Squires, said having Wangaratta Motor Group was “fantastic” news for the festival.

“The company was very keen to play an active role in the re-introduction of the major community-focused precinct, and our exciting plans for Ford Street provide the perfect opportunity,” he said.

“Wangaratta Motor Group, as a major employer and one of the biggest and most progressive businesses in the city, have shown great faith in our festival by committing to a three year sponsorship package, and it provides us with a real platform to further develop our true festival feel.

“From the board’s perspective, it is really encouraging to have such a well recognised company coming on board, and it provides us all with great confidence in going into what is going to be an innovative, exciting and high class 2017 festival.”

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

