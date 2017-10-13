Australian debut for paddler Nugent



Categories:

Tags:

LOCAL masseur Graeme Nugent will represent Australia at the world championships for Chinese Dragon Boat Racing next week.

Nugent flies out later today and the Moyhu local is raring and ready to go.

At 66, Nugent will represent the country as a paddler and will be among three representatives from his home club Albury Wodonga Dragon Boat Racing Club who have been selected to compete in the world championships.

Nugent and the Albury Wodonga DBRC travelled to China last year and he has trained at the club, in Melbourne or in the gym for the past 100 days in a row to make sure he is in prime condition for the conditions and the nature of the event.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

