$1.3 million extension for aged care

SIX beds of a 10-bed extension at Illoura Residential Aged Care will be used to get elderly patients out of hospital and healthier more quickly.

The $1.3m extension consists of six Transitional Care Program beds transferred from Wangaratta Base Hospital.

It’s an upgrade that has freed up more acute beds in the hospital’s medical ward, along with four new aged care beds, bringing the total number of beds at Illoura to 72.

Northeast Health Wangaratta’s (NHW) Transitional Care Program aims to minimise older people undertaking inappropriately long lengths of stay in public health services.

This is achieved through provision of services including nursing and medical support, personal care, physiotherapy and case management.

The other four will be used for residential aged care purposes.

