Paola, Hoppers part ways

MOYHU Football Netball Club and senior football coach John Paola have mutually agreed to part ways following a successful 2017 season with club stalwart Andrew Balfour and classy forward Corey Smith named as co-coaches for the 2018 season.

Moyhu’s senior team returned to the finals series after a four year absence but following the season the club and Paola met to discuss the short-term and long-term difficulties facing the club and the need for a change of approach in the management of the club, including player recruitment and retention.

After these discussions Paola made the selfless decision to resign as coach to allow for the club’s executive committee to reset its football strategy.

The club has appointed Andrew Balfour and Corey Smith to the role of senior football co-coaches for 2018 who were heavily involved in the three week process before all parties confirmed their standing last Thursday.

Balfour and Smith will be focused on gaining commitment from the existing list of players, before engaging in a review of the recruiting needs of the club.

Paola will be supporting both Balfour and Smith as required during this handover period.

