Local rail services slip while Metro exceeds target



Categories:

Tags:

AFTER an outstanding performance in August the North East line has slid back down the table to be the worst performed V/Line service in the state according to the latest Public Transport Victoria (PTV) data.

The line delivered 95.6 per cent of services scheduled, the worst completion rate of the 12 country V/Line services and dragging down the 12 month average to 92.1 per cent, well behind the second worst performing line Bendigo with 97.0 per cent, over the last year.

Punctuality was even worse on the North East line with just 85.5 per cent on time; the fourth worst in the state for September, but still higher than the line’s 12 month average of 73.9 per cent.

The state wide average for V/Line was 87.1 per cent of services delivered on-time in September compared to 93.8 per cent of Metro Trains and 84.5 per cent for Yarra Trams.

PTV chief executive officer Jeroen Weimar said V/Line delivered improved punctuality results for regional passengers in September after the introduction of a new timetable with 151 additional weekly services.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

