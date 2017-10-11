Finalists battle out reversal



NORTH East Regional Tennis Association’s season kicked off on Saturday under clear blue skies and the expectations and confidence of all teams for the upcoming season were high for another productive season.

Section one – The grand final replay of section one saw Wangaratta Hardcourt reverse the result from the previous season.

Wangaratta Lawn’s women were once again leading the way, but the men were not troubling the scorers at all.

The Hardcourt men held a clear advantage in the men’s sets and with sets at four all heading into the mixed sets and a slender two-game advantage to Lawn the contest was up for grabs.

Hardcourt combined well to hold sway in three of the four sets, it was Scott Solimo and Kerrie Henderson who produced a brand of tennis that contained power and precision to blow away their Lawn counterparts.

The best effort for Lawn came from Emily Brown and Ben Honey against their more experienced opponents Chris and Di Lucas, although they lost in a tie breaker

