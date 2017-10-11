COLLEGE TALKS



COUNCIL is in discussion with parties interested in overseeing the future use of Wangaratta’s Ovens College site.

Rural City of Wangaratta chief executive officer Brendan McGrath said negotiations were in the early stages, as council sought to fill the long-vacant block on Greta Road.

“We have a couple of parties teaming up and working together on this, a mix of locals and people from outside the area,” Mr McGrath told the Wangaratta Chronicle.

“Some people have been involved on the periphery (of plans for the site) for some time, but needed other parties to make it more viable.”

The combined body has expressed interest in managing the balance of the Greta Road site, following subdivision of land to extend the existing CFA site and allow for a proposed SES site.

Rural city director development services Barry Green said this re-subdivision of the site, which would allow titles to be created for the emergency services uses, and a balance, was nearing completion.

