‘Bords’ pips Kelly

MICHAEL Bordignon capped a stellar season for Wangaratta Magpies by winning the best and fairest by one vote over Matt Kelly.

The athletic full back went from strength to strength this season, being named to the Ovens and Murray interleague squad that downed Goulburn Valley which led to Bordignon being named in the Victoria Country side to take on the VAFA.

His form since that game was brilliant, matching up on the best opposition forward week in and week out and taking his game to another level.

It is well documented that Bordignon wanted the match up on Albury’s Josh Mellington for the grand final just a fortnight after Mellington booted six goals against him in the second semi final.

“He won’t get to 100 goals,” were the words he said to Wangaratta coach Dean Stone at the time and he delivered upon them keeping the Tigers’ key forward to three goals for the match and 99 goals for the season.

Bordignon polled 107 votes to Matt Kelly’s 106 to win his first senior best and fairest award.

