VEC sets count back

FORMER councillor Dr Julian Fidge said he and his family were “deeply saddened” by the passing of Cr Ruth Amery as he has been friends with her since serving on council with her husband Noel during the pre-administration term.

“Ruth was a great councillor who did a terrific job of representing people’s concerns to Wangaratta council,” he said.

“She always voted according to her conscience, and was her own woman.:

Dr Fidge has confirmed that if his name comes up as the person to fill the vacancy on council, he will take the position.

“I will make myself available to serve as a councillor if the count back goes my way, but I expect many of Ruth’s preferences to flow to the other female candidate, Ashlee Fitzpatrick,” Dr Fidge said.

“I would have dearly loved to work with Ruth on council, and am also saddened to have lost the opportunity to serve our community with her.”

The Victorian Electoral Commission (VEC) has confirmed that a vacancy will be advertised over a two-week period and a count back will take a further two weeks to officially establish Cr Amery’s replacement on council.

