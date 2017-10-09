Smoke detector program windfall



COMMUNITY generosity has come to the rescue of a life-saving program, which the Wangaratta CFA had considered ceasing due to a lack of funding.

The program provides for free smoke alarm installation and battery maintenance for vulnerable and elderly locals – including an 81 year old Burke Street resident whose

CFA-installed smoke alarm saved her life when it alerted her to a fire in her house last month.

Leading firefighter Robert Skase of Wangaratta Fire Brigade said he was “stoked” to receive interest from at least four prospective sponsors of the program, keen to bankroll the $2000 required.

“We’re very pleased about the response,” Mr Skase told the Wangaratta Chronicle on Friday.

“I’d like to say a special thanks to the Chronicle for their help in raising awareness in the community of this issue (Wednesday, October 4), which has resulted in offers of financial assistance from interested businesses and community groups.

