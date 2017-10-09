Norris sets Colts for big win


Nick Norris sends the ball down the leg side on his way to 85 runs. PHOTO: Emma Hillier

A NICK Norris-led City Colts target of 180 proved too strong a total for Delatite to chase down in the first round of the WDCA A grade match on Saturday.

Winning the toss on a cracking Bill O’Callaghan wicket was vital and Colts captain Kent Braden made no mistake in sending his men in for a bat and immediately his decision was rewarded.

Ollie Willett and Nick Norris took to the crease and scored freely for an opening partnership of 66 before Willett fell to Delatite captain Matt Stevenson.

Delatite staged a brief fight back through Stevenson who removed Mitch Howe (five runs), Kent Braden (duck) and Fraser Ellis (one run) to lead his side to 4/86.

The Colts regained control with Norris still at the crease – he was joined by Mitch Giggins and the pair stemmed the flow of wickets.

Norris and Giggins shared a 61-run partnership, Norris’ second 50-plus-run partnership of the innings before he fell for a round high 85 runs to Aaron Madsen.

