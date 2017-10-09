LOSS OF A LADY



Categories:

Tags:

THE sudden passing of Wangaratta Councillor Ruth Amery last Thursday night has shocked and saddened family, friends, work colleagues and the greater Rural City of Wangaratta community.

Cr Amery was elected into council at the Victorian municipal election in 2016 and she continued to give a dedicated representation until her passing.

As the sole female member on council, Cr Amery stood as an advocate for the community and put forth a strong stance on various issues that came to council during her time.

Before being elected she had a goal to listen to ratepayers while she was on council and many would agree she carried this out well.

Notable agenda items she did not support were the introduction of more poker machines at a local gaming venue and land subdivision amendments that would create higher density housing in Wangaratta.

Cr Amery’s passing has “shocked and saddened” the mayor, councillors and council staff who worked by her side.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

