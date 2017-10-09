Hyde breaks Valley



CONTRIBUTIONS across the board helped Rovers United Bruck to a five wicket win over Ovens Valley United in their first match of the new WDCA season on Saturday.

New Rovers United Bruck captain Jordan Blades won the toss and elected to bowl and almost immediately his bowlers got their score on the board.

Jacob Schonafinger’s first three overs were all maidens as he built the pressure right from the start of the innings.

Jon Hyde came on and with Schonafinger they tore through the Ovens Valley line up.

Tom Chettleburgh was the first wicket to fall off Schonafinger, caught behind by Luck Perera for 14 runs; Ovens Valley captain Corey Southern soon followed off the bowling of Hyde for 10 runs; and Josh Newton departed for a duck, caught behind also off Hyde.

Ben Ruaro was caught in front of the stumps off a sublime delivery from Schonafinger, and all of a sudden Ovens Valley was 4/27.

