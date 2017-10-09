Firefighter’s close call

A WANGARATTA CFA brigade member was almost killed by a passing motorist when responding to a call out yesterday morning.
The firefighter was exiting the fire truck parked on the shoulder of Glenrowan Road when a car passed him at twice the speed limit within 50cm of making contact.
A law is now in place for all motorists passing an emergency services incident to travel at a maximum of 40km/h.
It has prompted Wangaratta CFA to remind motorists to slow down to 40km/h as soon as they see any emergency services vehicle with flashing lights on a roadside.
Leading firefighter Garth Lilley said the unit was responding to a burn-off and the truck was parked on the side of Glenrowan Road near Delloro Road.
“Some were slowing down, but the majority were travelling at well above the 40km/h zone that now applies to an emergency situation,” Mr Lilley said.