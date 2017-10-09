Firefighter’s close call

Motorists are ignoring 40km/h emergency incident road rule


Categories: Featured Stories, News
Tags:
SLOW DOWN: CFA members remind motorists to slow down to 40km/h when approaching the scene of an emergency and they see flashing lights..

A WANGARATTA CFA brigade member was almost killed by a passing motorist when responding to a call out yesterday morning.

The firefighter was exiting the fire truck parked on the shoulder of Glenrowan Road when a car passed him at twice the speed limit within 50cm of making contact.

A law is now in place for all motorists passing an emergency services incident to travel at a maximum of 40km/h.

It has prompted Wangaratta CFA to remind motorists to slow down to 40km/h as soon as they see any emergency services vehicle with flashing lights on a roadside.

Leading firefighter Garth Lilley said the unit was responding to a burn-off and the truck was parked on the side of Glenrowan Road near Delloro Road.

“Some were slowing down, but the majority were travelling at well above the 40km/h zone that now applies to an emergency situation,” Mr Lilley said.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

see your ad here

Search North East Directory

Quickly search over 1,800 local business listings to find the product or service you need

Stay connected

Your news

Home delivered

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!