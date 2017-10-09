Final ball thriller for Blues as Nightingale shows form



Categories:

Tags:

GRETA’S balance overcame Benalla Bushrangers’ power in the first round of the WDCA season on Saturday.

But it all came down to the final delivery of the day.

Benalla batted first and behind Wade King’s 76 runs and Sam Gladstone’s42, only Chris Lockhart (24) and Josh McCallum (14) scored in double figures.

Greta tightened the screws in the final five overs taking four wickets for no score to end the Bushrangers’ innings at the completion of the 40 overs with a score of 8/174.

Nick Pell took three wickets, Lachie Barber snared two and Tom Webster took another while Pell and captain Matt Gathercole each effected a run-out.

It was a tight run chase for the Blues.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

