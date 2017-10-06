Stalwarts give the game away



TWO Tarrawingee stalwarts have pulled the pin on their respective careers.

The Bells, Jamie and Amanda, have hung up the boots and handed back the dress as they embark on the next phase of their lives.

It has been a whirlwind journey for the 32-year-old Jamie and 36-year-old Amanda who have spent time at multiple Ovens and King clubs, as well as trying their hand in the Ovens and Murray.

Jamie started his football at North Wangaratta for his bottom age thirds year before stepping up to senior level the next season.

After four years at North Wangaratta, he tried his hand at Wangaratta Rovers for two seasons, but with work commitments decided to take the step back to country football and after taking a call off Mick Wilson ended up at Tarrawingee.

In 2009, Jamie’s first season at the Kennel, Tarrawingee went through the season undefeated before Milawa handed them a nine-point loss in the grand final.

