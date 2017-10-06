Remembering “Frewy”



HUNDREDS of friends, family members and fellow police officers gathered at Our Lady’s Catholic Church yesterday to honour the life of much-loved Leading Senior Constable Gavin Frew of Wangaratta Highway Patrol.

Gavin had been a well-respected member of Wangaratta police since moving from Horsham police in 2012.

His death has shocked and devastated the Wangaratta and Horsham communities, and a guard of honour was held in remembrance of the 48 year old.

Friends Anthony Hoffmann and Shane Digman shared some of their favourite stories about their good-humoured and quirky friend Gavin during the eulogy.

They said his penchant for “useless” trivia was exemplified by his signature question, “When was the Battle of Hastings?” to drivers pulled over during routine highway patrol operations.

The legend followed that any driver who answered correctly was free to go, with a laugh of approval from Gavin.

For readers who did not have the pleasure of meeting him, the correct answer is 1066.

The father-of-three was also known for his natural ability to make children laugh, telling classic Dad jokes such as “What’s brown and sticky?” to kids in the back seat while their mother or father was being breath-tested.

Mr Hoffmann, a long-time friend of Gavin, said he wanted to challenge the current culture in our society that discourages people from sharing their emotions for fear of “being seen as weak”.

“Man up and be honest with yourself,” he said.

“Don’t wait to be asked if you need help; reach out and ask for it.”

Gavin’s youngest daughter Kaycee Frew said her father was her “best friend” and “a lovable idiot”.

“We were two peas in a pod, or perhaps dumb and dumber is more like it,” she told the packed church.

“He was my partner in crime… we had so many more adventures planned.

“When you think about him, I want you to smile.”

His wife, Bec Frew, thanked friends, colleagues and family members for their support following the loss of her “soul mate”, who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“My husband was my soul mate… my anchor in many, many storms,” she said.

Sergeant Michael Connors of Wangaratta Highway Patrol said “Frewy” would always be remembered by Wangaratta police.

• If you or anyone you know needs help, support is available by calling Lifeline on 131 114.

