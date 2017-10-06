New principal all set for Yarrunga



THE new principal at Yarrunga Primary School is looking forward to bringing a positive and enthusiastic energy to the school community, while encouraging children to be excited about learning, when she takes up the role this term.

Former Whorouly Primary School teacher and principal Fran Waterman has been appointed to the post and will be leaving the small rural school she has been a part of since 2014.

The Beechworth resident whose career has taken her from Bright P-12 College to Wodonga West, Thoona and then Whorouly primary schools, said while her time at Whorouly has been “a joy and like a second family”, the time was right to move away from juggling the growing responsibilities of a dual role of teacher and principal, to concentrate solely on leading at a new school.

“The past four years have been the most rewarding and enjoyable of my career and I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of the school and the Whorouly community,” she said.

“It has been a privilege to work at the school but it has also been a period of change.

“The two roles required an enormous amount of time, and with a young family, I was beginning to consider a future move.”

