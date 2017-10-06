Mill sell off



Categories:

Tags:

WORKERS at Australian Country Spinners clocked off for the last time on Monday after a takeover of the business by a Bendigo based wool manufacturing company.

The lion’s share of land that the historic mill sits on will either be leased or sold off to investors following the acquisition of the site by Bendigo Woollen Mills (BWM).

It’s an iconic site in Wangaratta positioned on 14 acres of land off Textile Avenue that has been home to the local mill and hundreds of employees over the past 94 years.

BWM owner and managing director Colin Walker told the Wangaratta Chronicle yesterday that he plans to only keep the core building and signage operated by a workforce made up of 15 locals.

All of the 80 employees previously employed by ASC were paid their entitlements through redundancy packages, with 50 based in Wangaratta and 30 in Melbourne.

It’s been an “emotional rollercoaster” for the staff at the mill with uncertainty about their future or that of the mill.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

