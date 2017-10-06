Losses will hurt



THE loss of key bowlers Dylan Landgren and Lachie Busk will hurt Wangaratta Magpies’ A grade, but captain Zac Guilfoyle believes that the two losses will allow for the club’s promising juniors to step up.

Landgren won both the club batting (164 runs at 20.5 per game) and bowling (21 wickets) awards last season and took out the player of the year award at club level, while Busk took 16 wickets with an economy of 2.7 on the season.

Both players opened the bowling for the Magpies.

“Finding cricketers is hard and without any significant recruits we will turn to our juniors and focus on developing them,” Guilfoyle said.

“The older guys in the team will help teach these kids how to play A grade cricket and we will look to improve week to week.”

The Magpies will be buoyed by the availability of key batsman Andrew Bowden.

