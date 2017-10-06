Lead clean-up nears tender



Categories:

Tags:

WANGARATTA council will go out to tender on the clean-up of lead contamination at North Wangaratta Recreation Reserve once an auditor’s reports is complete on an environmental assessment.

Golder Ground Engineering company provided council with an environmental clean-up plan which was separate to the earlier plan prompted by the Environment Protection Authority last year.

It is now with the auditor and following this the EPA will give it the final tick of approval, a process council expects will take two weeks.

Council director of infrastructure services Alan Clark said council will be ready to go once the approval is given by the EPA.

He said the tender must be advertised for at least three weeks.

“The timeline of when grass will be resewn depends on how contaminated the soil is and how long the clean-up takes,” he said.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

