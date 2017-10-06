Gens Miss off to a fierce start



Categories:

Tags:

FITZGERALD Racing’s season is off to a flying start with Gens Miss capturing two wins in a row.

The five-year-old mare drew a wide barrier at Echuca on Monday, but it mattered little as she burst out of the gates to fly into first at the 800 metre mark, dropping to second as they rounded the 400 metre and then storming home to win by 2.2 lengths over 1000 metres.

It was her second win in a row with Gens Miss winning at Corowa by 4.6 lengths on September 15 over 900 metres.

Both times she has been ridden by Rebeka Prest who rode her well to win.

Gens Miss has risen quickly to over $22,000 in prize money, and trainer Al Fitzgerald said he is expecting good things from her.

“She’s very fast and she had a good jump at Echuca,” Fitzgerald said.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

