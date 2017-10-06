Colts searching for early wins to set up season


NEXT STEP: The Colts hope Fraser Ellis will be able to take another step in his development this season. PHOTO: Marc Bongers

CRICKET returns for City Colts Cricket Club taking on Delatite tomorrow.

The first three rounds of the Wangaratta and District Cricket Association 2017/18 season are one day matches, as teams battle it out over 40 overs each.

For the Colts, they know that early wins set up a strong season, highlighted from their form last year winning every match and progressing to a grand final.

A lot of hard work, a number of departures, a season ending injury and a couple of gains have flown through the Colts, but captain Kent Braden knows his side is ready to go.

“Seven to eight players are locked in, it is just about filling the team’s needs now,” Braden said.

“A number of the older players are training well so at this stage it is a toss up between going with experience and going down the youth pathway.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

