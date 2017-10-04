Stars align to keep Barry in the game



BARRY Grant has ploughed a fair amount of energy into the Norm Minns Oval over the years.

And considering the way, in his words, “the stars aligned” for him last Tuesday, the cricket champion’s home ground was out to return all that care and attention in spades.

Barry had just been checking on wicket preparations for the approaching 2017-18 cricket season when he experienced what he thought was a dizzy spell, in what would usually be an isolated area of the Showgrounds, behind the Wangaratta Magpies Past Players Stand.

A series of ‘sliding doors’ moments meant he survived what was actually a heart attack, to tell the story and thank those who saved his life.

The 51 year old husband and father was spotted by Magpies footballers and officials, who were awaiting a bus nearby to take them to their next round of premiership celebrations – a bus that was running several minutes late.

They were quick to check on him, and wasted no time starting CPR, and calling 000 for assistance.

In another stroke of luck, Magpies administration officer Rob Doolan was in the adjacent clubrooms, and knew where the club’s defibrillator was located, and how it could be accessed.

The group worked together to save Barry’s life and his prognosis, with two shocks from the defibrillator that kicked his heart into action until paramedics arrived.

