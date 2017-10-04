O’Brien’s prowess recognised



Categories:

Tags:

FORMER Wangaratta Rovers player Jeremy O’Brien has been named coach of the year of the Picola and District, South East division for his work at Tungamah FNC this season.

O’Brien, 35, who played in Wangaratta Rovers’ 1999 thirds’ premiership, led Tungamah to a 15-3 record in 2017, improving from 13-5 in 2016.

In both seasons, Tungamah made the grand final only to lose both times, in 2016 to Shepparton East and to vastly improved Rennie in 2017.

From his time at Wangaratta Rovers, O’Brien spent three years in the Goulburn Valley Football League with Shepparton Bears and worked as the operations manager for the league.

Moving on from sports administration, O’Brien then began studying for his teaching degree and also moved on with his football spending seven years at Yarrawonga to bring his tally to well over 200 Ovens and Murray senior games.

Now coaching Tungamah to the previous two grand finals, O’Brien said the club is in a strong position.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

