Mourning the loss of ‘big, gentle giant’

THE sudden loss of Leading Senior Constable Gavin Frew of Wangaratta Highway Patrol has devastated his friends, family and the wider Wangaratta community.

Gavin had been a valued member of Wangaratta police since moving from Horsham in 2012.

Known for his “very left-of-centre personality”, the recent death of Gavin has shocked and saddened those who knew him and appreciated his silly sense of humour.

“He liked to make people happy, to make people laugh,” his wife and partner of 27 years, Bec Frew, told the Wangaratta Chronicle yesterday.

“He was a larrikin… but he was actually very quiet, very reserved at home most of the time.

“He was an amazing, husband, father and friend.

“He was my soul mate; just a beautiful, beautiful soul.”

Bec said her husband, who had served more than 25 years in the police force, suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Gavin’s youngest daughter, Kaycee, 20, said her father was her best friend and a “big, gentle giant”.

“He measured wealth in how much he could make people smile,” she said.

“Everyone wanted Gavin at the party.

“If he could do anything to make anyone else’s situation better, he would do it without thinking of the consequences.”

The pain of losing such an experienced and well-respected colleague has been felt by all at Wangaratta police, but especially by his Highway Patrol “family”.

“Yes, there was the clown, and the comic, but there was the dependability too,” colleague and friend Senior Constable Patrick Murray said.

“You would feel a lot safer with him at your back… Highway Patrol will never be the same.”

Sergeant Michael Connors said the loss of one of his members has been “absolutely gut wrenching”.

“He was such a shining light,” he told the Chronicle.

“As funny and jovial as he was, he was always professional.

“I can’t emphasise enough that he treated everyone with respect, no matter what walk of life… the rapport he had with people, whether it was with police officers, victims or offenders, he just had this way of being able to relate to people.”

Senior Constable Rohan Clapham said everybody looked forward to working a shift with Gavin.

“He would make our job, which is unpopular at the best of times, fun,” he said.

“He put humour into the job by telling classic dad jokes when we were breath-testing people.

“Everyone loved him.”

The funeral service for Gavin Frew will be held in Our Lady’s Church from 10.30am tomorrow.

• If you or anyone you know needs help, support is available by calling Lifeline on 131 114.

