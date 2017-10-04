Lawrence to give Lakers a boost



Categories:

Tags:

YARRAWONGA Mulawa may now have the best batting combination in Wangaratta and District Cricket Association with the addition of Shepparton United star Josh Lawrence.

Improving their batting depth was always a focus for the Lakers heading into the offseason, but wielding the batting power of both Lawrence and Matt Knight will sure put Yarrawonga Mulwala in the box seat for success this season.

“We always wanted to improve our batting; we brought on Dean Carroll who has been heavily involved with the North East Knights as a batting coach as well as Lee Fraser,” Lakers co-captain Reid Clarke said.

“Having Josh come on is massive for us; he is a gun bat.

“He will slot into number four or five and could potentially open in the one dayers.

“He moved to the area, we didn’t have to recruit him he just came on board and he has been great.”

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

