Hard work honoured



Categories:

Tags:

JOHN Muraca, Janis Madden, Colleen Balfour, Christine Whinray and Les Leitch were all recognised for their work in the Ovens and King Football Netball League and were duly awarded life membership for the league.

All five life members received their awards at the Ovens and King grand final breakfast on September 16.

John Muraca started his playing career at Milawa and continued to help out wherever he could.

Muraca first got involved at Whorouly Football Club thanks to his son playing thirds with the Lions, and held the position of goal umpire and team manager.

He first became the president of Whorouly for two years in 1991 and 1992, before a second stint as president from 2000 to 2005.

It was in 2005 that Muraca was named the Ovens and King’s honorary president and saw the integration of the football and netball leagues, at the end of 2005 the Ovens and King clubs elected an independent board of which Muraca was named chairman.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

