END SILENCE

DETECTIVES seeking to bring to justice the person or persons who abducted and murdered Kath Bergamin in 2002 say 15 years is long enough for those who know what happened to stay silent.

A $1 million reward remains in place for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of who was responsible for the disappearance and murder of the 37 year old mother of three.

She has not been seen since vanishing without a trace from her Brien Crescent residence in Wangaratta on the night of August 18, 2002.

Coroner Peter White, a decade ago, found she was taken from her home, unlawfully killed and her remains secretly deposited in a still unknown location by a person or persons unknown.

But police remain determined to solve the case, and are pursuing several new leads which they hope can deliver a breakthrough.

Detective Senior Constable Sophie Leete of the Missing Persons Squad, who is leading the ongoing investigation, said Kath’s estranged husband John Bergamin and eldest son Steven remain suspects in her disappearance and death.

