Chat with commissioner

SENIOR citizens have a unique chance to share their views on important issues with the Commissioner for Senior Victorians, Gerard Mansour, next month.

The Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre will hold an event as part of the Wangaratta Seniors Festival from 1.30pm on Wednesday, November 1 where locals can meet and converse with Mr Mansour.

Part of Mr Mansour’s role as commissioner is to advise state government officials on how a range of issues, including public transport and housing, will affect senior citizens across the state.

The commissioner will visit Wangaratta and two other regional cities during the Victorian Seniors’ Festival to ensure he has a broad understanding of what it is “like to grow old in rural areas”.

Topics of conversation will include planning for the future, staying connected socially and through community participation, and what an age friendly community should look like.

Mr Mansour said ideally the event would mean he would be more informed and be the best possible “voice for older people as they travel through their senior years”.

“A really important part of my work is to make sure I have my finger on the pulse,” he said.

“I have allowed two hours for conversation so I can hear what people have to say about what gives their life meaning and what some of the challenges they experience are.

“This will help to inform me so I can do my job as well as I can in properly advising the government.”

For more information about the free event, call 1300 135 090.

