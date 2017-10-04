Big V Bushrangers sign the explosive Kannon



EXCITING American Kannon Burrage has agreed to terms with the North East Bushrangers basketball club and will return for the 2018 season.

Despite only playing half the 2017 season, Kannon was a revelation for the young side, providing a strong work ethic and a depth of knowledge that was invaluable for young players to model their games off.

From a statistical perspective, Burrage set the league alight as he took out the scoring title with an average of 28ppg, while finishing third in rebounding on his way to being named to the BigV division two All-Star Five.

Burrage is excited to build on his 2017 exploits while working with his young team mates in their pursuit for a maiden finals berth.

“2017 turned out great for me personally once I could get on the court, so I can’t wait for 2018 to come around and get a full season in with this exciting group,” Burrage said.

“I really enjoy the club and everything it offers to me and the basketball community in the North East.”

