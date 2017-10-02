Win as good as it gets



ALEX Rance was one of the absolute stars on the game’s biggest stage, with his defensive prowess completely shutting down Adelaide skipper Taylor Walker in Saturday’s AFL grand final.

And for Wangaratta’s Luke Surace, Rance’s performance and Richmond’s 48-point victory were about as good as it gets.

Surace and Rance have been working together on numerous projects over the past few years, and over that time have become best mates.

“When I first met Alex I had no idea who he was,” Surace said.

“But we had a very similar character and we hit it off.

“We originally launched a sports apparel range together, and over that time our friendship grew.

