Speed limit safety fears



Categories:

Tags:

NORTH Wangaratta residents are calling for the 80 kilometre per hour speed limit on Detour Road to be reduced.

Sam Richardson, manager at the Vine Hotel and father of three, is one of the residents campaigning to have the speed limit on part of the road reduced to 50 kilometres per hour to improve the community’s safety.

The speed reduction would apply to the section of Detour Road between the turn off from Bowser Road and Wangaratta-Eldorado Road if successful.

Mr Richardson expressed his concern for primary, secondary and specialist school students who use the bus stop, and cyclists who travel along the bike path who regularly cross the road.

He said the speed limit had often caused problems for patrons trying to park at the pub and those trying to leave the adjoining football or gun club.

“We have a lot of old people coming through and they have to drive slowly to find a park and they just get tooted at by people speeding past,” Mr Richardson told the Wangaratta Chronicle.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...