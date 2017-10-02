Rekindling memories of the ‘Spirit of Salts’



WHITFIELD is to get a permanent reminder of the ‘Spirit of Salts’ motor trolley service which used to ply the railway linking Wangaratta to Whitfield through the first half of the 20th Century.

The King Valley Tourism Association has received $4450 through the State Government’s Local History Grants Program to erect an interpretive board on the history of the ‘Spirit of Salts’.

Association president Delia Jackson said the board will be positioned at Whitfield’s reserve shelter in the main street, where there is a replica of the original train station.

“We’re delighted to get the funding as this is an important part of the valley’s history…with many residents having very fond memories of the service,” she said.

The Wangaratta to Whitfield line, commonly referred to as ‘The Whitty’, was a narrow gauge that began operations in 1899.

For most of the line’s early years, mixed trains ran six days per week – Monday to Saturday – departing Whitfield at 8.45am, and Wangaratta at 2.30pm, with about 2.5 hours taken for travel in each direction.

