PLEA FOR HELP

AN increase in recorded drug crimes in Wangaratta has prompted a public appeal for more information that may help police.

The Crime Statistics Agency on Friday released Wangaratta’s crime statistics for the year ending June 30, 2017, which indicate a 32.4 per cent increase in drug trafficking and drug dealing.

Inspector Kerrie Hicks of Wangaratta police said officers have worked hard to detect drug crimes, however, they needed more information from the community.

“The good thing is we’re doing really good detection,” Inspector Hicks told the Wangaratta Chronicle.

The latest figures show 45 recorded incidents of drug trafficking and drug dealing in Wangaratta during the 12 months from June 30 last year.

“We’re really keen to encourage anyone who has knowledge of someone drug trafficking to pick up the phone and call the police or report it anonymously online,” Inspector Hicks said.

