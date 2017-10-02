From Nairobi, sharing hope



THE Rotary Club of Wangaratta is giving residents a unique opportunity to be inspired.

The club is holding a special dinner at Murdoch House tonight from 6pm with guest speakers Tommy Nyawir, founder of the Mirror of Hope foundation, and volunteer Jen Lawson sharing their stories.

Mr Nyawir is visiting Wangaratta during his first trip to Australia to discuss his childhood living in the slums in Nairobi before he was accepted into university.

He will talk about how he and his wife Judy founded the Mirror of Hope charity to help other children achieve their dreams and to empower women with skills to earn money for their families.

Ms Lawson, whose parents have lived in Wangaratta for more than two decades, said she is excited to share her experiences while working with the charity.

“I went over to Nairobi with my partner in March and ran a school holiday program for two weeks to teach kids about resilience and leadership skills,” she said.

