Dusty’s dagger

IT was a victory for the ages and one that will be savoured for years to come by long-suffering Richmond fans.

The Tigers’ complete domination of a shell-shocked Adelaide in Saturday’s AFL grand final was headlined by another Dusty Martin special, but in reality it was the result of the superior work ethic and mindset employed by 22 soldiers decked out in bright yellow and black.

Martin’s performance in the drought-breaking 48-point victory cannot be understated – he was the Tigers’ leading possession getter with 29 touches (22 contested) at 83 per cent efficiency, had six clearances, two goal assists and booted 2.2.

Added to that, Martin became the first player in the league’s history to take out the Brownlow Medal, premiership and Norm Smith Medal in the same year.

But Martin wasn’t alone in stepping up on the big stage.

Bachar Houli was sensational in defence and finished second in the Norm Smith Medal voting with 10 votes to Martin’s 13.

