Blues add class and depth

AN INFLUX of players has Greta Cricket Club in a strong position heading into the 2017/18 season.

After making finals last season, Greta has made moves inside the Wangaratta and District Cricket Association with former City Colts batsman/wicket keeper Cam Nottle coming on board, while the Blues have also received the services of Milawa all rounder Josh Mallichan.

“Cam comes in as our gloveman, while Josh is looking to step up to A grade,” Greta A grade captain Matt Gathercole said.

“Milawa don’t have an A grade so Josh’s signing is purely to develop his cricket.

“We have also received the services of Tom Aggett who has moved to the area from Orange.

“Tom has been a part of a pretty successful team in Orange so we are looking forward to what he can bring to the side.”

