A team like Alice

PAUL Knowles never made it to the MCG in 1980 to see his beloved Richmond win their most recent premiership.

Sadly, his mother Claudine, a lifelong Tigers’ fan who was born and bred in Richmond had died the year before.

Paul was 11.

“I went in 1982 and sat just above the spot where Helen D’Amico ran on the ground, but I was too young to appreciate the moment,” he said as he prepared for Saturday’s showdown with the Crows.

“I lived in Melbourne from 1984-87 and watched some absolute thrashings by teams like Carlton and North Melbourne.

“I have my ticket for this week and cried in the car on the way back from the ticket agency in Albury.

“Thirty-five years waiting for a chance, sounds like Living Next Door to Alice, to have a shot at the flag.

“Life as a Tiger is never easy, but this month has been one hell of a ride.”

