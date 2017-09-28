A team like Alice

35 years just waitin’ for a chance


FINAL COUNTDOWN: Paul Knowles (right) with mate and Crows supporter Jordan Rufford-Sharpe. Jordan, 17, has been a Crows member for 10 years and saw them win in the preliminary final in Adelaide but missed in the ballot for a grand final ticket. His father Craig believes a mate of his, Peter McIntyre, who played for Adelaide, somehow turned his son away from a Victorian club at a very young age. Jordon tipped the Crows by 25 points and Matt Crouch to win the Norm Smith Medal. PHOTO: Emma Hillier

PAUL Knowles never made it to the MCG in 1980 to see his beloved Richmond win their most recent premiership.

Sadly, his mother Claudine, a lifelong Tigers’ fan who was born and bred in Richmond had died the year before.

Paul was 11.

“I went in 1982 and sat just above the spot where Helen D’Amico ran on the ground, but I was too young to appreciate the moment,” he said as he prepared for Saturday’s showdown with the Crows.

“I lived in Melbourne from 1984-87 and watched some absolute thrashings by teams like Carlton and North Melbourne.

“I have my ticket for this week and cried in the car on the way back from the ticket agency in Albury.

“Thirty-five years waiting for a chance, sounds like Living Next Door to Alice, to have a shot at the flag.

“Life as a Tiger is never easy, but this month has been one hell of a ride.”

