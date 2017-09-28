St John’s CEO resigns



ST John’s Village chief executive officer (CEO) Glenn Phelps resigned last Monday in the wake of an investigation into the eight influenza deaths at the facility at the end of August and the start of September.

Care manager Neale Morris was also stood aside until the St John’s board receives a report into an audit carried out by the Australian Aged Care Quality Agency last week which was ordered by Federal Minister for Aged Care Ken Wyatt when the deaths were first announced.

Mr Wyatt visited Wangaratta on Monday but decided not to drop in at St John’s while the audit was still being carried out.

Mr Phelps was the fourth CEO or acting CEO at the aged care centre in less than three years.

A former long-term board member, he became acting CEO of St John’s in May last year after Rob Hankins decided not to extend his contract in that position after just six months in the role.

Mr Hankins replaced former Wangaratta hospital chief executive John Illott who was interim CEO for almost nine months following the resignation of Peter Hill who left St John’s in February 2015 after two years in the job.

