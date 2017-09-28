Scullie family crows for their champ Eddie



FOOTY fans know him as an on field magician, who can conjure unlikely goals and spectacular marks.

To Libby and Barry Scullie, Adelaide champ Eddie Betts is all that and so much more, and the Wangaratta couple is rapt their son-in-law has a shot at premiership glory on Saturday.

The Scullies will be alongside their daughter, Anna, and grandsons Lewis (4) and Billy (2) at the grand final, as Eddie and his Crows mates shoot for the club’s first flag since 1998, and Eddie’s first from his 13 years in the AFL.

While Barry has been working in Adelaide and had the chance to attend last Friday’s preliminary final against Geelong, Libby watched the game on TV from Wangaratta, in case youngest daughter Lilly’s second baby arrived on the scene.

“They had so much going for them – at home with that crowd, which is just fantastic,” she said.

“Adelaide is just a huge city for football, I think there’s more hype there even than in Melbourne.

“When the cheers go up for Eddie at that ground, you just tingle all over.”

