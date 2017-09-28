LIFE SAVERS



A POPULAR local sporting figure owes his life to the quick-thinking actions of Wangaratta Magpies premiership players and officials, and the club’s defibrillator.

Well-known local cricket and basketball identity Barry Grant was assisted at the Norm Minns Oval on Tuesday by Magpies premiership coach Dean Stone, administrator Rob Doolan, and players including Will Reilly, Dan Boyle, Zac Hedin and Mick Newton, after he suffered a suspected heart attack at the ground.

He was stabilised by the group before the arrival of paramedics, and transported to hospital; though flown to Melbourne late on Tuesday for tests, he is expected to recover well.

Mr Stone said it was a case of “right place, right time” for the Magpies, as they were only at the ground at the time because the bus arranged to take them to premiership celebrations was running late.

And Mr Doolan’s awareness of the defibrillator’s location ensured it could be used at the crucial time.

“It’s a great opportunity to stop and think, not only about having these machines at your workplace or sporting club or wherever, but to know where they are when you need them,” Mr Stone said.

