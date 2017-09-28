Hawks’ strike weapon



ROVERS United Bruck has landed a major recruit ahead of the upcoming Wangaratta and District Cricket Association season, signing towering English spinner Joe Thomas.

Thomas, who measures in at 6’7”, is a left arm orthodox spinner and already has plenty of experience under his belt at the age of 21.

Rising through the ranks at home club Great & Little Tew CC in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League, Thomas enjoyed his best season playing first XI in 2017, finishing with 37 wickets at 14.22, with a strike rate of 29.19.

He also played in the Minor Counties Cricket Championship with Oxfordshire and has taken the wicket of New Zealand Test batsman Jeet Raval.

RUBCC secretary and opening batsman Luke Whitten said the Hawks had been looking to recruit a high calibre international player for some time.

“Talks to acquire an international recruit actually started quite early on,” Whitten said.

