Cricket umpires in high demand ahead of new season

WITH the Wangaratta and District Cricket Association season upon us with the competition kicking off on October 7, a call has gone out for more cricket umpires.

A call has been made from WDCA umpire boss Jim Davidson to rally all potential umpires to come forward and express their interests.

Cricket Victoria has recently updated their pathways for umpires, especially in country leagues, Davidson said.

“More pathways exist and cricket umpiring has become more accessible to everyone,” Davidson said.

“The pathway from country to metro and further if the umpire is willing to take the appropriate steps has been a focus for Cricket Victoria for a while now.

“Last year’s WDCA umpire of the year Richard Heywood has already begun the process of updating his knowledge from skills he learned in the WDCA.

