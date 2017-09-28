Colts’ focus still on youth



Categories:

Tags:

LAST year’s grand finalists will continue the development of their young core as City Colts prepare themselves for the 2017/18 season.

With the loss of Cam Nottle to Greta and both Jacob Beattie and Hayden Murray to ACL injuries the focus on youth is more important than ever.

The development of players like Fraser Ellis, Ollie Willett, Mitch Giggins, Will Creed and Dylan Adams is crucial.

“We need to keep improving, we had a good year last year in making the grand final, but only one team can take out the prize; winning isn’t the be all and end all,” City Colts captain and coach Kent Braden said.

“We want to build a successful and sustainable culture.

“Another year of A grade cricket last year will allow us take another step this season.”

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...