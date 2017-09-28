Bumper summer



Categories:

Tags:

DESPITE encountering a couple of significant stumbling blocks in the lead up, Wangaratta and District Cricket Association president Justin Triffitt is looking forward to an action packed summer.

The WDCA’s A grade competition has been reduced by two teams, from 11 down to nine, following the departure of Corowa to Cricket Albury Wodonga and the merger between Benalla Bushrangers and Benalla Violet Town United.

“That definitely made things tricky going into this season,” Triffitt said.

“With Corowa’s move, we would have liked them to have stayed, but there is no animosity there – we had good discussions with them beforehand.

“And the merger was a bit of a last minute thing.

“Benalla Violet Town United was on the verge of collapsing, so a merger was the best solution for them.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...