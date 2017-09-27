Young champs knew the plan



TWO of Dean Stone’s champions knew all too well what the 2017 premiership coach wanted this season having played underneath him in the thirds premiership in 2015.

Daniel Sharrock and Nick Richards were both a part of Stone’s winning thirds premiership side and played key roles through the 2017 season and the finals campaign to help lead Wangaratta to premiership glory.

Sharrock and Richards played Murray Bushrangers last season with Richards stepping up again as a 19-year-old to boost his AFL draft stocks.

Richards was named the best player in the finals for the Murray Bushrangers for his efforts in the finals series last season which culminated in a TAC Cup grand final appearance.

As fate would have it Richards was released by the Bushrangers to play at Wangaratta full time and was selected to play the last two home and away matches and all four finals for the Magpies.

Richards was named in the best five times, booting two goals.

