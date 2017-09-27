It’s time for Tigers’ tigers to burn bright



THE Dodgshun family of Wangaratta would be similar to every other Tiger clan in the country.

The passion and commitment started with one (Scott), before it spread through the growing household, infecting first Scott’s young wife Kath (a former Hawthorn supporter who missed out on her original club’s glory days because of her devotion to her husband) and then, perhaps the saddest of all, the two young sons – first Harvey, then Xavier.

“I remember my first Richmond jumper back when I was about 6 or 7 had number 10 on it (Kevin Sheedy),” Scott reminisced.

“It was later replaced by the number eight, Michael Roach.

“I don’t have any memory of the premierships in 1973 and 74 but I remember the 1980 grand final pretty clearly and going out into the street after the game to kick my footy and pretend to be Kevin Bartlett.

“Obviously it’s been a tough time for Tiger supporters since – long periods of instability and infighting, the choice to draft Richard Tambling when Buddy Franklin was available, the perennial jokes about finishing 9th.

