SOLAR FAST TRACK

AN independent tribunal has agreed to fast track a civil hearing into an objection to a $43 million solar farm proposed to be developed at North Wangaratta.

The Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) will hold its hearing on December 6 instead of February next year due to the project’s potential significance to Victoria.

Country-wide Energy (CWE) made a successful application to VCAT on September 15 that the project be recognised as a ‘major case’ and the matter brought by North Wangaratta Family Motel Inn should be brought forward.

Owner of the motel Jayson Nichols had previously lodged an objection to VCAT against the establishment of the large scale solar farm that would stretch 15 hectares adjacent to the business.

Mr Nichols cited his concerns about excessive noise generated by the 70,000 solar panels, a negative impact to tourism, and a fire hazard.

The 20-megawatt solar farm is expected to generate enough energy to power the equivalent of 5000 homes.

